I should fix my attitude, but you blocked me from dredging drainage systems - John Dumelo laments

General News of Thursday, 6 May 2021

Source: 3 News

Today, John Dumelo reminded Ghanaians when he was ordered to stop dredging gutters in Ayawaso West Wagon. He calls it arrogance to tell him to fix his attitude whilst acting like an enemy of progress.



The aspiring MP for Ayawaso West Wagon took to his Facebook to remind #FixYourAttitude followers and Ghanaians that there is nothing wrong with his attitude. In a Facebook post, the politician shared a memory from the last year when he had a brush with the sitting MP, Maa Lydia, over a project in the constituency.



He wrote, “Last year, I brought in excavators to fix a problem in my community. I was stopped by the government. The rains are in again and the problem still persists. When I complain, they say i should fix my attitude before i can tell them to #FixTheCountry. Such arrogance!”



Last year, John Dumelo brought excavators to dredge gutters which cause flooding in the constituency during the rainy seasons. But he was countered with a no permit issue and ordered to stop the exercise.



See John Dumelo's post below:



