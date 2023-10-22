I see terrorists invading a school in Ghana, killing several children – Eagle Prophet

General News of Sunday, 22 October 2023

The General Overseer of God's Crown Chapel, Reindolph Oduro Gyebi, popularly known as 'Eagle Prophet', has said that he has seen a terrorist attack happening in Ghana in the spiritual realm.



Speaking in an interview on Kumasi-based Time FM, shared on Facebook on October 20, 2023, Eagle Prophet said that the said attack was going to take place in a school in the country.



He said that he saw a lot of shooting in the school which led to several deaths.



“The youth has become a very severe target and this is really bad. It is going to be a surprise at one of the schools, whose name I will not mention.



“I have seen that someone has taken a gun to this school and killed children… I have seen the school alright but I am not going to mention the name. Someone took a real gun there and killed people, children and students,” he said in Twi.



“There was a shooting in the school which is not common in Ghana and it is also not normal in this country. Why would someone take a gun to a classroom in Ghana to kill people? Why should that happen,” he quizzed.



