I saw that NPP flagbearer had turned into a goat in Kumasi – Prophet Adu Boahen

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana

Host of ‘OGYIE MMERE on Angel 102.9 FM in Accra, Prophet Johnson Adu Boahen has vowed that his head be cut if the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) does not drop votes in the Ashanti region on a scale never seen before in its history in the upcoming presidential election in December.



The prophet who claims to have done up to 90% of the spiritual work that helped the NPP and its flagbearer, Nana Akufo-Addo in the 2016 elections before they won that polls massively says what has been revealed to him by God this time round is shocking and would spell the doom of the party in its stronghold.



Speaking with Yaw Nimako on Kumasi-based Angel FM monitored by Mynewsgh.com on Tuesday morning, he said the happenings in the spiritual realm currently do not favour the NPP and that the people of Ashanti region will shock their darling party in the upcoming election.



He said that he saw in a vision a masked man nicely dressed in NPP paraphernalia (flag bearer) with a huge following in Kumasi suddenly turned into a goat after the crowd insisted that he unveils himself since they could no longer follow a faceless person.



“Immediately he turned into the goat, the whole crowd dispersed; this means that the people of Ashanti would for the first time in their history refrain from voting for the NPP on the scale that they have always done and that would cost the party a lot,” he interpreted his vision.



Prophet Johnson Adu Boahen also indicated that the NDC could spring a surprise and win the election in a manner that will surprise everybody.

