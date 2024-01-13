I’m with the people, I know their problems better – Ndanbon NPP parliamentary candidate

Politics of Saturday, 13 January 2024

Source: GNA

Charles Taleo Ndanbon, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the 2024 general elections in the Nabdam constituency, has reiterated his commitment to improving the welfare of the people in the area when given the nod.



He said he was always in touch with his constituents, participating in communal activities and understood their plights better and was, therefore, in the advanced position to represent them in parliament ahead of anyone else.



“I’m a homeboy, I sleep, drink, eat, attend funerals, naming ceremonies, launchings and other occasions with them, so I know what they need but that cannot be said about any candidate, so it is time for me to go to Parliament and bring the needed the development,” he said.



Ndanbon, who made this known in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, appealed to the electorates to reject the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and retain the NPP in the 2024 elections to continue the goal of transforming the lives of Ghanaians.



Ndanbon, a businessman and the current Upper East Regional Organiser of the NPP, was elected the Party’s parliamentary candidate for Nabdam last year and would look to unseat Dr Mark Kurt Nawaane of the NDC, who is seeking a third consecutive time in Parliament in the next elections.



He stated that despite being in power for almost eight years, Dr Nawaane had done little to improve the district with poor roads, youth unemployment, poor seeds and market linkages for farmers, among others, challenges still prevalent in the area.



“He has done his eight years and I think it is time for new and fresh young man like me to take over the mantle to bring the necessary development to Nabdam,” he emphasized.



He said he had over the years worked to provide relief to the youth through employment, particularly in the mining area.



Mr Ndanbon, who is also into small scale mining, noted that more efforts would be channeled to making the communities benefit from the gold deposits found in the Nabdam District by supporting them to venture into legal community mining activities.



Apart from that, he said, women groups would also be empowered by facilitating the acquisition of soft loans to help them establish, enhance and expand their businesses to boost their income generating activities and improve their livelihoods.