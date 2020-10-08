Regional News of Thursday, 8 October 2020

I requested that the President commissions the streetlights – U/E Minister defends

Upper East Regional Minister, Hon. Tangoba Abayage has defended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s decision to commission what she described as ultra-modern Bolgatanga street lights.



The President, as part of his tour in the Upper East Region, ended the day by commissioning the street lights for the Regional capital which has left social media buzzing since Thursday.



Akufo-Addo has not only become a subject of trolls as a result, but he has also been challenged by some members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to show the massive infrastructural development he claims to have done in the region.



But defending the President, Hon. Tangoba Abayage revealed that it was a personal appeal made to the first gentleman of the land which he obliged.



She wrote, “the President of the Republic, H. E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is in the Upper East Region on a two-day tour."



"Today, he inspected a number of projects in the Region: 1 village 1 Dam at Namaolgo in the Talensi District, progress of work on the Bolga-Bawku road, 1 District 1 Warehouse at Nangodi in the Nabdam District."



"He also interacted with Chiefs and people of Zebila and Nabdam in the form Durbar of Chiefs and people in Nabdam and Zebilla respectively."



"He concluded the day (upon a personal request) by switching on the new street lights of the Regional Capital”





