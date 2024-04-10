I remain committed to NPP - Hajia Zakariah

Politics of Wednesday, 10 April 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

In a surprising turn of events, Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah, a key contender for the parliamentary candidacy in the Yendi Constituency on the ticket of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), has expressed disappointment over the decision by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the NPP to declare her opponent, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, as the parliamentary candidate for the upcoming 2024 elections.



In a statement released to the media, Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah conveyed her disagreement with the party's decision but emphasised her respect for the party's hierarchy, including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and presidential candidate Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



Expressing her dissatisfaction with the process, Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah lamented the perceived lack of fairness and adherence to the principles of natural justice in the selection process.



Despite her grievances, she extended gratitude to the delegates and constituents of Yendi for their unwavering support during the parliamentary elections held on January 27, 2024, despite reported infractions and electoral malpractices.



Calling for unity within the party, Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah urged her campaign team members, supporters, and sympathisers to accept the decision of the party and extend their best wishes to the newly declared candidate, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, for the upcoming elections.



She pledged her commitment to the party's cause and offered her willingness to undertake any task assigned to her to ensure victory for the NPP in both the presidential and parliamentary contests in the Yendi Constituency.



In conclusion, Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah expressed gratitude to her family, dedicated team, supporters, sympathisers, and well-wishers, promising not to undertake any actions that would undermine the interests of the party.



The statement underscores the complexity and internal dynamics within the NPP as it navigates the path towards the 2024 elections, highlighting the challenges of internal party democracy and the importance of unity in the pursuit of political objectives.