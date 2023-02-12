I rejected Road Fund Administrator appointment by Akufo Addo – Addai-Nimoh

Politics of Sunday, 12 February 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

New Patriotic Party(NPP) Flagbearer hopeful, Engineer Francis Addai-Nimoh has revealed that he rejected a nomination by President Akufo-Addo to become the Administrator of Ghana Road Fund.



According to him, this is because the position was not backed by law.



The former Member of Parliament for Mampong-Ashanti in an interview with Francis Abban on State of Affairs on GHOne TV said the President approached him to lead the Fund but he turned down that portfolio because no law granted the President those powers.



“There was a discussion that Francis, can you look at Road Fund? and I said the Road Fund governance structure is quite different from the governance structure for the GETFund, Common Fund. Because there are statutory funds one is tempted to believe that because the President has the mandate to appoint an Administrator for the GETFund, and then appoint an Administrator for the Common Fund, there’s that temptation that can I appoint an Administrator for the Road Fund. But the Road Fund governance structure places the Road Fund Secretariat under the Chief Director of the Ministry of Rods and Highways.



The former Senior Manager of the Ministry of Roads and Highways said this is a problem for him



“What will be my quo warranto, because they are all Civil Servants who are working there, but I’m not a Civil Servant. There must be a law to back that position.”