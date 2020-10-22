General News of Thursday, 22 October 2020

I rejected GH¢16billion from the NPP - Nigel Gaisie

play videoFounder of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie

Some men of God in the country have been accused of aligning themselves to political parties and candidates for money and favour.



Founder of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has dissociated himself from such acts by revealing that he once rejected a whopping 1.6 million dollars from an official of the governing New Patriotic Party.



In an interview on Kofi TV, Prophet Gaisie noted that the politician, whose name he withheld, made demands that was against the word of God.



“An official from the ruling New Patriotic Party offered me 1.6 million dollars but I rejected. It was 16 billion old currency but I rejected it,” he revealed.



Prophet Nigel Gaisie made it known that he has never received any form of funding from any political party in the country, adding that as a preacher of God's word, he will not take money from any government official to do evil.



“What he (NPP official) was demanding from me wasn’t right in the sight of God. I have decided to go by the way of God… there is something called client confidentiality so I can't name him.”





