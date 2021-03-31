'I refused to attend Parliament’s sitting so I’m not seen endorsing Ofori-Atta' – Isaac Adongo

Politics of Wednesday, 31 March 2021

Source: 3 News

Member of Parliament (MP) for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo has said that he intentionally did not attend Parliamentary sitting when Ken Ofori-Atta was being approved as Finance Minister.



According to him, he did not want to be seen as someone who was endorsing a Minister who he believes is a scam in Ghana.



In an interview, he said, “That day I was not in Parliament, I didn’t want to be seen as endorsing somebody I believe is a scam in Ghana. Ken Ofori-Atta all the wrongs with our financial and economic sector of Ghana are caused by him. I am the last person to endorse such a move”.



To him, it is disappointing the such a person will be approved by Parliament as a Finance Minister after all the ills he has subjected the country to in the first term of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government.



The endorsement of the Finance Minister by Parliament has been received with utmost shock considering the fact that the Minority painted him as a demon who meant no good for the country with some policies introduced under his tenure.



Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana Ransford Gyampo has said in a post shared on Facebook that the Minority in Parliament owes the country an explanation as to why they threw dust in the eyes of the people if Ken Ofori Atta was a political saint who got endorsed by both sides of the house.



“If KOA is that much of a political saint, then the minority group owe Ghanaians an apology for demonizing the man, and henceforth, they must not be taken seriously on their criticisms of government. We cannot be taken for granted all the time by politicians. We aren’t always that gullible. The kind of nauseating politics of convenience being practised in Ghana is a needless sale of the soul of human conscience and this must stop.”