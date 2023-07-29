I received about GH₵500,000 as ex-gratia in 2016 – John Mahama

Politics of Saturday, 29 July 2023

Former President John Dramani Mahama has revealed the amount he received in total in lieu of his ex-gratia after he left office in 2016.



According to the former president the amount, in excess of half a million Ghana cedis, comprised outstanding arrears and gratuity as a former president.



“What happens is normally the committee is set up when the president is getting ready to leave office. So by the time they determine emoluments at the end of the term, government has to pay arrears of four years and that is what is seen as a lump sum that goes to ministers and other people like that.



“But aside from that, there is an ex-gratia payment; it’s like a thank you for your service that is paid. Some people call it gratuity, others call it ex-gratia but whatever it is, it’s a lump sum payment that is given to you.



"When I left office in 2016, I think my arrears came to GH₵200,000 and something and then my gratuity came to GH₵200,000 and something so in all I received GH₵500,000.



"As president of the Republic, GH₵500,000 something,” he disclosed while emphasising his promise to end the ex-gratia regime when voted back into office in 2024.



Mahama was speaking as guest on the recent episode of the KSM show.



The emoluments structure for Article 71 officeholders including members of the executive arm of government has been a subject of controversy with some critics describing it as a drain on state coffers.



As flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress for the 2024 presidential election, former President Mahama has promised to put an end in the ex-gratia regime when voted into power.



His critics including the New Patriotic Party however say the former president is only engaging in populism for votes and not truly committed to the promise.







