I quit school because I wanted to do business - Second-hand clothes seller

General News of Tuesday, 26 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A second-hand clothing seller James has detailed why he quit school to venture into business, specifically to sell second-hand clothing on GhanaWeb's Everyday People programme.



According to him, growing up, his parents had much interest in his educational life, however, his admiration and passion for money saw him abandon school and join his friend, who was then a businessperson selling second-hand clothing.



James revealed he dropped out of school to sell second-hand clothes when he realised his friend was earning enough money.



“I had a friend who used to sell second-hand clothes. I followed him to the market one day, and when I realised he was making good money, I quit school and also got involved in it,” he told GhanaWeb’s Eugenia Diabah.



Meanwhile, James also says that he prefers his current job to being employed as a salary worker because his daily earnings are much better.



“I am not interested in monthly paid jobs because of the salary. I have children and I spend more than GH¢100.00 every day so if you give me GH¢2,000 and GH¢2,500, it still won’t be enough. This business is not all that good but at least, I earn enough to take care of the family.



“I’m really good at doing business and I get offers from people who want me to work for them but the money they want to give me after the month is not enough so I would rather stick to doing my own business than working for someone,” James told the reporter.



James claims his business requires a lot of time and energy, and he would only consider switching to a different venture if the salary offered to him is good.



Watch the interview with James below:



