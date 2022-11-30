'I proudly studied General Arts' - Sosu mocks Ashanti Regional NSS boss

General News of Wednesday, 30 November 2022

Francis-Xavier Sosu, Member of Parliament for Madina, has stated that the Ashanti Regional Director of the National Service Scheme [NSS] is suffering from what he calls a 'superiority complex'.



This was after Alex Opoku-Mensah had stated in a Facebook post that the MP was suffering from an 'inferiority complex' in a January 19 post.



Sosu decided to respond to the NSS boss, Opoku-Mensah after he verbally assaulted a nurse on duty at the Manhyia District Hospital for allegedly speaking rudely with a house officer who is his daughter.



The NSS boss in a recorded audio is heard calling the said nurse a disappointed science student, adding that if he had the power, no General Arts student would be given the opportunity to be a nurse unless they study Science or Home Economics.



The MP shared a screenshot of Opoku-Mensah's post which read "This Madina MP is suffering from [an] inferiority complex!" in a tweet on Tuesday, November 29, he added that he had proudly studied General Arts through which be became a lawyer and an economic policy management expert.



Sosu in an advice to the embattled NSS boss said "pride kills".



"Ah well. I proudly studied General Arts. Ended with Law and Economic Policy Management. This man is obviously suffering from ‘SUPERIORITY COMPLEX’. This was what he said about me in Jan 2022. Pride kills," Francis-Xavier Sosu tweeted.





Meanwhile, David Tenkorang Twum, General Secretary, Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA), has said that the Association will embark on a strike if the Ashanti Regional NSS boss is not dismissed.The Management of the National Service Scheme has, however, invited Opoku-Mensah for preliminary investigations into the matter.PEN/SARA