I promise to stop the importation of coronavirus into our country - Nana Addo

The president has reassured his commitment to fight the virus

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has committed to stop the importation of Coronavirus cases into the country.



After six months of closure, President Akufo-Addo gave the greenlight for the reopening of international travels starting September 1st.



Despite the high cost of the mandatory test, the president noted more than 10,000 people have flown into the country with only 26 persons testing positive.



“As at yesterday, Saturday, 19th September, a total of ten thousand and sixty-one (10,061) passengers have been tested at Kotoka,” Nana Addo said in his 17th address to the nation.



He added, “In spite of the requirement that all passengers must be in possession of a negative PCR test result upon their arrival in Ghana, a test which should have been conducted not more than seventy-two (72) hours before the scheduled departure from the country of origin, a total of twenty-six (26) positive cases have been recorded from the tests at KIA.”



Nana Addo also stated that the country would have been plunged into disaster if not for the timely intervention of testing at the airport.



“Let us pause for a moment and imagine what would have happened if these twenty-six (26) positives had not been detected, and had been allowed to mingle with the population,” Nana Addo said.



The President who has been commended internationally for his efforts in tackling the pandemic assured Ghanaians that; “As President of the Republic, I will do everything in my power to protect you and stop the importation of the virus into our country, or limit and contain its spread. This is my solemn commitment to you.”



Ghana’s Coronavirus active cases has seen a major decline to 507 persons with a total of 45,258 persons recovered.



Meanwhile, the Ghana’s land and sea borders remain closed.





