I pray my children take after me - Ras Mubarak

Former Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak, has said he wishes his children take after him as he is willing to guide them through the right path in life.



According to him, he has a strong bond with his children he birthed with his ex-wife Rasheeda Adams even though they do not live with him currently.



He added that although it is a sad experience to not have his children around him, he believes his children will look after him when they grow up.



Speaking on Kofi TV, he said “...my blood is strong and all my children look like me so I know that God willing they will also take my character. I pray I live long enough to guide them because, at the moment, the laws do not allow me to take them. I don’t want to go on that route but I could make a case but when they are ten-twelve they themselves will look after their father. There are days they tell their mother to call me so they speak to me, this clearly shows that the love I have for them, they also have same for me.”



“It sad, it’s not a good experience to be separated from your kids unless of course you are an irresponsible adult but anybody who is responsible I don’t even pray that my enemies will go through that situation.” He added.



