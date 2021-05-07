I panicked when I saw a ladder placed in front of slain MP’s house - Security man

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 7 May 2021

Source: GNA

A security man in the house of murdered Legislature has recounted to an Accra High Court how he was struck with fear when he saw a ladder placed in front of the house of his former boss on February 9, 2016.



Stephen Apreko, the former security of J.B Danquah said a ladder had been placed in front of the house leading to the “sleeping place” of his boss.



Led in evidence by Mrs. Sefakor Batsa, Principal State Attorney, Mr. Apreko told the court that “when I saw the ladder, I panicked because that was not where it was usually placed”.



According to the second prosecution witness, the ladder was usually placed by a generator at the back of the house.



The witness said seeing the ladder gave him an indication that something had gone wrong.



Due to the fear, Mr. Apreko said he called the gardener in the house and opened the gate to call another security man known as Abraham, who was also at post in another house.



According to Mr. Apreko, Abraham who resided at Shaishie for a long time, also called other people for help.



The witness said he used the gardener’s phone to call the Police emergency line (191) and the police took further directions to the MP’s house.



Mr. Apreko said three police officers arrived at the MP’s house and they asked him to call the former legislature’s phone.



The second prosecution witness said when the deceased phone was called for the first time, someone picked the call but “the person did not talk and he hanged up”.



For the second time, Witness said the MP’s phone went unanswered.



The witness informed the court that on the third occasion, when the phone was called, the line was off.



Mr. Apreko said so one of the policemen asked that “we should call the deceased’s wife’s phone.”



“I told the deceased wife, known as Ivy that someone has placed a ladder in front of the house leading to J.B Danquah Adu’s bedroom.”



The witness who had worked with the slain MP for 13 years, said one of the Policemen asked that they should go for the kitchen keys so they could enter the deceased’s room through the hall.



Mr. Apreko said Jennifer, the house help brought the kitchen keys and together with Jennifer and the policemen, they entered the deceased room through the kitchen.



The witness said they saw footprints of blood stains from the deceased’s bedroom to one of the three rooms upstairs.



Mr. Apreko further stated that “so one of the policemen entered the deceased’s room and called me.”



The witness said when he entered, “I saw J.B Danquah lying on the floor beside his bed in a pool of blood. I was asked by the Policeman to use a scarf known as bandana to wrap over my hand and shake my boss to ascertain if he was dead.”



Mr. Apreko said when he shook his boss, he did not speak and he could not move.



While leaving the scene, the witness said J.B Danquah Adu’s wife opened her door and peeped and asked if something was wrong.



He said the Policeman told the deceased’s wife that everything was alright and that she should enter her room and lock it.



When we left the deceased’s room, the witness said a lot of people had gathered in the house and he only saw the deceased’s wife’s sister among the crowd.



“Before day break, an ambulance arrived and picked J.B Danquah’s body away,” the witness told the court.



Mr. Apreko said on February 9, 2016, in the morning, the Police picked him together with Kwame Zate, the gardener, Jennifer and Miriam, both house keepers, Abraham another security man from a nearby house.



According to the witness, he gave a statement to the Police on February 9, 2016 but he did not sign.



He said later the Police brought a statement they had typed on an A4 sheet and he was asked to sign.



The court admitted the Police and witness statements in evidence.



The witness recounted that he had been a night watchman for the deceased MP since 2003 to 2016.



Mr. Apreko said on February 8, 2016, at about 1800 hours, he was on night duty at the former MP’s house.



On that day, between 11:30 and 12:00 am, he said the former MP and his driver, known as Sarkodie, arrived home and he opened the gate for them.



According to the witness, when Sarkordie and the MP arrived, Sarkordie packed the car, handed over the keys to the deceased and he (Sarkodie) went home.



The witness said the security post was too small, so he sat beside the house and he slept off.



“When I woke up I decided to walk around so that I do not sleep again,” the witness told the court.



Mr. Apreko said it was when he was walking around that he came across the ladder.



He denied knowing the two accused persons, Daniel Asiedu and Vincent Bossu.



The witness under cross examination by Mr. Yaw Dankwah, counsel for the accused persons, being held for the murder of the MP, said the incident surrounding the death of his boss made him sad and disturbed.



According to him in his state of confusion and disturbance, he could not recall all the things he told the Police.



The case has been adjourned to May 10 for continuation.



Daniel Asiedu, aka, Sexy Dondon and Vincent Bossu, aka, Junior Agogo, are standing trial over the death of the slain MP at his residence at Shiashie, near East legon, Accra on February 9, 2016.



Asiedu is being tried on the charges of murder and robbery.



Asiedu and Bossu have been charged additionally for conspiracy to commit crime to wit robbery.



They have denied the various charges before a seven member jury.



The court presided over by Justice Mrs. Lydia Osei Marfo has remanded the accused persons into lawful custody.