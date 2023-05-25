I paid the price for choosing my people over pleasing branch executives - Dr Kwabena Donkor speaks on losing seat

General News of Thursday, 25 May 2023

Former Energy Minister and Member of Parliament for Pru East, Dr Kwabena Donkor, has spoken out following his defeat in the recent parliamentary primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Dr Kwabena Donkor stated that although his loss came as a surprise, he paid the price for prioritizing the constituency's interests over pleasing branch executives.



Despite his efforts in promoting development in the constituency, certain branch executives believed that they should have personally benefited from his work, as the development initiatives benefitted both the NPP and NDC.



Dr Kwabena Donkor added that he chose to focus on serving the broader population, which ultimately led to his defeat in his bid for a fourth term representing the constituency.



In an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb's Nimatu Yakubu Atouyese,dr Kwabena Donkor expressed his determination to work hard and ensure the party's victory in the 2024 general elections.



"Whenever I faced major hurdles like losing my primaries, I understand that it won't be a smooth ride. There will be bumps, but even then, we should look out for the best amidst those bumps," Donkor remarked when asked about his surprise at the loss.



Regarding the emphasis placed on development versus pleasing branch executives, Donkor stated, "Do you prioritize the development of the area or do you prioritize pleasing your branch executives? Not the population, but just the branch executives. In my case, approximately 926/927 people formed our conclave, our electoral college, to elect the Parliamentary candidate (PC). Do you satisfy this group or the broader population in Pru East? I chose to satisfy the broader population. I have no regrets. I paid the price for it, and so be it."



He acknowledged that one of the arguments against him was that although he had built schools and healthcare facilities, and connected communities to the national grid, these initiatives were available to both NDC and NPP supporters.



He reiterated that branch executives questioned what he had done specifically for them as delegates.



Dr Kwabena Donkor added that he remains resolute in his commitment to working hard and ensuring victory for the NDC in the upcoming 2024 general elections.



