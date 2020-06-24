General News of Wednesday, 24 June 2020

Source: pulse.com.gh

I paid for the vehicle – John Dumelo narrates his version of controversial ‘V8’

Actor cum politician John Dumelo has opened up on his controversial acquisition of a V8 Land Cruiser three years ago.



Dumelo came under the spotlight in 2017 after it emerged that he illegally tried to keep a vehicle belonging to the government.



Reports at the time suggested he was on his way to spray the V8 Land Cruiser when National Security operatives intercepted him to retrieve the vehicle.



Speaking on Citi TV’s Face to Face, the 35-year-old vehemently denied that he wanted to use illegal means to keep the car.



He explained that he was using the vehicle because he had already made some payment to the dealers who sold it to him.



According to him, although the V8 was taken from him, he was given another car after completing the payment.



Dumelo is currently the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.