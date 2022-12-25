I now understand what doctors mean by 'he died of shock' - Failed NDC National Organizer aspirant

General News of Sunday, 25 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Solomon Nkansah, a failed National Organizer aspirant of the National Democratic Congress has said that his run in the recently-held National Executives election of the party has thought him some useful lessons about life.



Solomon Nkansah says that instead of brooding over the defeat, he has decided to learn lessons from it as he believes those experiences will shape his political career.



Among the lessons, Solomon Nkansah learned is to deal with shock. According to him, some of the things he saw prior to the casting votes shocked him and that prepared him for the eventual outcome.



“The things I saw in the 2018 and 2022 elections, I’m happy God is still God. I now understand why when someone dies and after post-mortem, they say that he died of shock. In order for me not to have shock, I saw a lot of things before we got to the end.



”Someway, somehow, I had conceded that anything could happen. The games and machinations toughen you. I don’t like crediting my opponent or enemy. As long as my God is alive, I will not credit the enemy” he said.



Solomon Nkansah is however gracious in defeat as he has called the winner, Joseph Yamin to congratulate him for winning the contest.



He also assured of his readiness to work with Yamin to advance the interest of the party as he believes the party must work hard to win the 2024 elections.



“Whatever happens to me, I give God the praise. I called Yamin and I was looking for him to congratulate him. Once they started counting the votes, I knew it was over. I called him on Sunday evening and we spoke. I assured him of my readiness to work with him,” he said.



The NDC on Saturday, December 16, 2022 held its 10th National Congress at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The election produced some interesting results with Asiedu Nketiah winning the National Chairman elections whiles Joseph Yamin won the National Organizer contest.



The General Secretary contest saw Fifi Kwetey flooring Elvis Afriye Ankrah and Dr Peter Boamah Otokunor to replace Asiedu Nketiah.



KPE