I never threatened my nephew – CEO of Kpoo Keke

General News of Monday, 29 March 2021

Source: svtvafrica.com

CEO of Liberty Industry Ventures, producers of Kpoo Keke, Nii Botwe Laryea II has said that he has never threatened to take the life of his nephew, Francis Afotey Mensah.



In an exclusive interview with SVTV Africa, Nii Botwe stated that Francis Mensah who worked at the company embezzled GH¢14 million which he used in establishing his company.



”We have records to show that he embezzled GH¢14 millio (140 billion old currency) and the case is currently in court,” he said.



Mr. Laryea II added that he never threatened him nor sent people to attack him in his home as Mr. Mensah said.



”I need him to pay me back so why would I kill him? he quizzed.



According to Mr. Laryea, he prefers that his nephew and CEO of After 5 quits the production of the alcoholic beverage.



The case, however remains a pending issue in court.







