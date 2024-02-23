'I never saw this coming' - Afenyo-Markin breaks silence after being appointed majority leader

General News of Friday, 23 February 2024

The newly-appointed Majority Leader, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, has expressed his surprise at his appointment, during a briefing in parliament after his official introduction to the House as Leader of the Majority caucus.



He stated, “I never saw it coming. It has been rough and sometimes it is as if there is no light at the end of the tunnel.”



Afenyo-Markin's predecessor, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, urged all New Patriotic Party (NPP) lawmakers and the entire parliament to support Afenyo-Markin to deliver effectively.



Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu officially introduced Afenyo-Markin to the House as his successor, saying; “I introduce to you Afenyo-Markin who takes over from me as Majority Leader.”



He emphasized the importance of supporting the new Majority Leader to advance the government's agenda.



Additionally, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu stated on the floor of the House that his resignation as Majority Leader was voluntary and thanked Speaker Alban Bagbin for his cooperation over the years.



Despite resigning as Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu retained his position as Minister for Parliamentary Affairs.



The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) confirmed Afenyo-Markin as his replacement during an emergency meeting in Accra on Friday, February 23.



Afenyo-Markin's appointment came after Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu resigned during a meeting between the Majority Caucus and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



At the NEC meeting, it was decided to maintain Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu as Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, while appointing Afenyo-Markin as the new Majority Leader.



