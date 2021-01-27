General News of Wednesday, 27 January 2021

I never said workers to receive 12.5% salary increases - Adutwum

Dr. YAw Adutwum is Minister-designate for the Education Ministry

Minister for Education-designate, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has issued a disclaimer to news making round that he said that there will be an increment in salaries of workers including teachers.



The Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe, in a Facebook post, stated that he never granted any such interview and has said no such thing anywhere.



In an earlier post on his page, he shared photos of some websites that had carried stories to that effect, indicating that salaries are expected to go up, and attributed to him.



“My attention has been drawn to news circulating that I have granted an interview stating that the government is increasing workers’ salaries by 12.5%, including that of teachers. I state categorically that, I have made no such remarks on any platform. The public should therefore disregard this news,” he stated.



Until he was nominated Minister-designate for the sector, Dr. Adutwum served as Deputy Minister for Education in charge of Pre-Tertiary Education under President Nana Akufo-Addo’s first term.



