I never knew toilets could make it to the Guinness book of records – Inusah Fuseini

MP for Tamale Central Constituency, Inusah Fuseini

Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale Central Constituency and a Ranking Member of the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee has said it is amazing the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is capturing toilet facilities in its propaganda website as achievements



According to him, unlike the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the NDC which he belongs will never include common toilet facilities in their green book as a propaganda tool.



Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in his recent Town Hall Meeting launched a website by the NPP government that will track government projects across the country.



The website featured toilet projects which the NPP has undertaken in the country since it took over power in January 2017.



But Mr. Inusah Fuseini who described the NPP government’s achievement as a “Guinness Book of Records” responded to Vice President Bawumia saying “I never knew that toilet can make it to the “Guinness Book of Records”.



“NDC does not see toilet facilities as an achievement”, he added during a discussion on Pan African TV monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



Mr. Fuseini revealed that he singlehandedly built more than four school blocks including 3 and 6 classroom blocks in his Constituency and they never made it to the NDC’s Green book because his party never saw them as a major achievement.



