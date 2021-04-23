I never disrespected President Akufo-Addo – Razak Kojo Opoku

General News of Friday, 23 April 2021

Source: Peace FM

Razak Kojo Opoku, the head of Public Relations at the National Lottery Authority has proclaimed his innocence over a viral audio which seeks to portray him as having disrespected President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The content of an audio in circulation on social media captures Razak Kojo Opoku allegedly making some comments against President Akufo-Addo.



But in a release issued and copied to Peacemfmonline, Razak Kojo Opoku rebuffed the claims, disclosing that the audio in circulation has been doctored to suit a ‘mischievous agenda.'



He maintained that he has not at any point disrespected or challenged the authority of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



"I wish to state categorically that the allegations are mischievously doctored to make me look bad in the eyes of the public. I never authored those words."



Razak explained that the audio was a conversation between him and the counsel for former NLA boss Kofi Osei Ameyaw.



He noted that the voice of the ousted NLA’s boss lawyer has been edited to make him look bad.



“It was a telephone conversation between myself and one lawyer close to Hon. Kofi Osei-Ameyaw. So how come, the voice of the lawyer I had a discussion with is missing?



“This clearly shows that some aspects of the Audio have been highly doctored for diabolical agenda. I, therefore, entreat the general public to completely disregard the audio and its content,” parts of his statement read.