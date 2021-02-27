General News of Saturday, 27 February 2021

I never disrespected John Mahama – Abu Jinapor

Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Minister-designate for Lands and Natural Resources has debunked claims that he acted disrespectfully towards former President John Dramani Mahama at an event in 2019.



In December 2019, reports emerged that Jinapor had treated the office and person of the former president with disdain by not acknowledging his presence at an event.



Alhaji Muniru-Limuna, a former minister of Agriculture disclosed that Jinapor refused to rise and give reverence to John Dramani Mahama who arrived at the Damba Festival at Buipe in the Savannah Region a bit later than him.



“I approached him quietly and asked him to stand up even if the man was not his candidate but by virtue of the fact he is a former President but in response he told me bullshit,” Alhaji Limuna confirmed told MyNewsGh.com.



The issue was revisited by the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu when Abu Jinapor took his turn at the vetting of the ministerial nominees by the Appointments Committee of Parliament.



Jinapor parried the allegations, maintaining that he has at all time risen upon sight of the former President and will never act differently.



He claimed it was a campaign waged against him in the lead up to the election to make him unpopular indicating that it was a plot by his opponent to take advantage of the popularity of John Dramani Mahama.



Abu Jinapor said, “This allegation was waged extensively and vigorously waged in the run up to the 2020 campaign in my constituency. It was run by my opponent. We all do know the influence President Mahama wields in the Savannah Region. That’s his home region. So it's always politically expedient for one to say that this person is against President Mahama.”



He added, “I have risen to the sight of President Mahama anytime I see him. I will rise on his sight today and tomorrow, if for nothing at all for the office he occupied. I always do that and I did that on that day.”



