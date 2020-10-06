General News of Tuesday, 6 October 2020

I never directed body guards to assault journalists – Catherine Afeku

Catherine Afeku, Member of Parliament for Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira Constituency

The Member of Parliament for Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira Constituency has debunked claims that she sent her bodyguards to assault some journalists that were covering a case involving her husband, Seth Afeku.



Her comments comes in the wake of the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) condemning alleged manhandling of the cameraman for a television station, Alhaji Mustapha, by her body guard.



Video footage recounted events leading to the assault on the journalist covering the court case.



But in an interview on TV3’s New Day during ‘Woman Factor’ segment, Monday, October 5, Mrs Afeku said: “I don’t carry body guards around. I think it was a miscommunication.



“As a Minister of the State, I carry only one police man. There was an altercation at the court in my constituency but I was not part of it. I was 20-30 feet away from the scuffle.”



She further said she had worked with the Ministry of Information and knew some journalists who had always come to her constituency to cover issues that would promote development in her constituency



“For the media, I have had them come to my constituency and I said I have been working with the media for four years at the Ministry of Information so I know majority of them and I am happy for giving me the platform to talk about minds of women,” she said.

