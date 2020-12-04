Politics of Friday, 4 December 2020

Source: 3 News

I need your votes, don’t be intimidated – Mahama to Voltarians

Flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama

Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama has appealed to the people of the Volta Region to vote massively for him in the December 7 elections.



Mr. Mahama said at a rally in Hohoe on Thursday, December 3 that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is putting in place measures especially in the Volta Region to create fear and panic within the people in order to deter them from coming out to vote for the NDC.



He asked the people not to be frightened by those measures.



“There has been a deployment of the military in the region, don’t be intimidated, come out to vote,” the former president said.



He added: “Every single vote is important. It will salvage the nation. I am counting on you to give us victory. We do not take your support for granted.”





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.