I nearly died from coronavirus – Leader of Ajagurajah Movement

General News of Thursday, 27 May 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Leader of the Universal Spiritual Outreach, popularly known as Ajagurajah Movement, Bishop Abed kwabena Boakye Asiamah has revealed that he had a close shave with death after he contracted the deadly coronavirus.



Speaking on Starr Chat on Starr FM monitored by Kasapafmonline.com Wednesday, the spiritual man of God described the disease as “more than death itself.”



When he was asked by show Hostess, Nana Aba Anamoah what he makes of people who still think coronavirus is a hoax, he responded “they are just stupid.”



“…I’m a victim of coronavirus…yes I had it. Angel (Ajagurajah) cannot cure coronavirus. Even the mighty Elijah was killed by a sickness. People who believe that their pastor’s sticker will save them from coronavirus are so stupid. They are living in the 17th century trust me. No Pastor’s sticker or anointing oil can save you from coronavirus.”



Bishop Abed kwabena Boakye Asiamah added “Ajagurajah(Angel) told me, Asiamah, coronavirus is not a spiritual disease it is rather man-made and so if you fight it spiritually you’ll die. None of my church members contracted the disease but I had it… I quarantined when I had the disease, you can’t even breathe, you’ll sweat all over and you’ll be having so many dreams, trust me I nearly died out of coronavirus. I’m very spiritual but you don’t fight coronavirus spiritually. There are some things you don’t just debate on it, coronavirus is real so you need to be careful.”



Ghana started the administering of the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine from Wednesday, May 19 to Wednesday 26 May.



