Politics of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Source: Peace FM

I mean it, I’ll kill myself if NPP loses' - Obiri Boahene insists

play videoDeputy General Secretary of NPP, Nana Obiri Boahen

The Deputy General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Nana Obiri Boahen says he is ready to take his own life should his party fail to win the 2020 general elections.



To him, “nobody” and “nothing” can prevent his decision to commit suicide should President Nana Addo not be retained.



“I mean it, I swear, I will kill myself if we [NPP] lose the election. I wasn't joking and not joking,” he empathically said in an interview with Neat FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’.



Known for his outspokenness, Nana Obiri Boahene strongly held that with the massive transformational initiatives rolled out by the current administration, a second term for Akufo-Addo is a foregone conclusion, adding that no mortal being can prevent it.





