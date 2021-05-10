I’m worth more than $1.5 million – Reverend Owusu Bempah

General News of Monday, 10 May 2021

Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, the founder and leader of the Glorious Word and Power Ministry has laughed off reports that rank him as the eighth richest pastor in the country with an estimated worth of $1.5 million.



Owusu Bempah claims he is worth much more than the figure ascribed to him, explaining that he has amassed wealth over the years as a man of God.



Owusu Bempah in a live interview with one of his ‘junior’ pastors on his YouTube channel estimated his wealth to be over $5 million.



Reverend Owusu Bempah said he would have considered quitting the ministry if the figure attributed to him was true.



“The other [day] I saw some list of rich Ghanaian pastors and I was 8th. They valued me at $1.5 million. I laughed it off because the people thought I started just yesterday. What is $1.5 million, I would have stopped. All the suffering I have endured just for $1.5 million. They should have rated me $5 million. Even with that, I would have laughed it off. We don’t want to brag.”



In the same interview, Reverend Owusu Bempah revealed how he pulled off a 21st-century version of the popular Lazarus resurrection story.



He claimed to have resurrected a man who died in Sefwi and was being sent to the morgue after two days.



“You all know the story of a man who died for two days in Sefwi and when he was being sent to the morgue, his brother called me. I prayed and God’s power entered the dead body and gave him life again. The family came to the church and my church members are aware.”



Reverend Owusu Bempah was addressing some allegations levelled against him by some persons close to fetish priestess now turned 'evangelist’ Patience Asiedua that God is not the inspiration behind his pastoral works.



Owusu Bempah insisted that he has been blessed with superficial powers from God and that no one except God can challenge him.



“I laugh whenever I hear people [say] I use 'juju'. God has blessed me with power that supersedes everything which is why I don’t get scared by anything. Even if the devil shows his face, I will face him because I have a special gift from God.’



