Source: Happy 98.9FM

I’m worried about post-election tensions – Adam Bonaa

Security Analyst, Adam Bonaa has expressed disappointment and worry over the post-election tensions simmering from the nationwide demonstrations of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



According to him, in festive seasons such as Christmas, security personnel have a greater task as crime rates are high. Thus, adding these tensions to the work of the security personnel at this time is worrying.



Speaking in an interview with Samuel Eshun on e.TV Ghana’s Fact Sheet, he stated: “I must say even though demonstrations are part of every democracy, it is very worrying looking at the post-election tensions every day you wake up and you don’t know how the day is going to go. Any one in the security space will be worried and Ghanaians will be worried.



Our security seems to be overstretched because during Christmas time there is more crime and we see patrols in our streets to reduce road traffic, road rage and accidents but you can understand the political atmosphere looks very charged. For me it is worrying. I am disappointed with what is going on in the country at the moment. We should never have been at where we are even though I must say we are allowed to demonstrate”.|







He noted that while pressure is being mounted on the NDC to go to court, many people are forgetting what may happen in between the time they are preparing to go to court. “In between going to court there will be insecurities and that is what we are experiencing”, he added.



He proposed that the Electoral Commission should sit with the parties, hear their grievances and give the needed explanation before asking any party to go to court.



The NDC in the past week have held demonstrations in different part of the countries to demand that the Electoral Commission overturn the presidential results of the 2020 election for John Dramani Mahama. Some of these protests however, turned violent as supporters clashed with the police.





