I'm winning the elections by 65% - Lydia Alhassan

Friday, 27 November 2020

Lydia Seyram Alhassan, the New Patriotic Party's Parliamentary Candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, is optimistic of winning the 2020 elections by claiming 65 percent of the votes.



According to Lydia Seyram Alhassan, who is the incumbent Member of Parliament for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Conistienecy, she has done enough for the constituency in her two-year reign and is positive that the people will reward her with a massive victory on December 7.



Though the New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament has stated on several occasions that she will defeat National Democratic Congress' John Dumelo, she has now predicted a 65 percent victory for herself in the upcoming elections.



Lydia Alhassan said this at a debate forum organized by TV3 for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Parliamentary Candidates ahead of the December 7, elections.



"I'm winning this election; I'm winning massively with nothing less than 65 percent."



John Dumelo, on the other hand, said “I will not sit here and say that I will win the elections by this margin or that margin but I know that I'm winning the seat."



John Dumelo and Lydia Seyram Alhassan are contesting the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency Parliamentary elections alongside Madam Gifty Nana Brima Botchway of the People’s National Convention (PNC) and Mr. Richard Mawuli Amegatse, an independent candidate.

