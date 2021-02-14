General News of Sunday, 14 February 2021

Source: My News GH

I’m ‘very, very impressed’ with my performance as Health Minister – Agyeman-Manu

Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, Minister of Health-designate

Minister of Health-designate Kwaku Agyeman-Manu has told Parliament’s Vetting Committee he is impressed with his performance at the Ministry despite challenges leading to some stalled health projects in the country.



“So, the first two or three years, my focus was in that area, and I must tell you that I am very happy with my performance with several projects and projects that had not been completed as we speak now”, he told Appointments Committee of Parliament during vetting.



“I had challenges in the ministry initially. If you look at projects that had been started and left before I joined that ministry, it was very difficult for me to go fight for new money for new facilities when some had been abandoned, and some had not been completed,” he conceded.



The Dorma Central lawmaker, therefore, assured Ghanaians work to resume on the stalled projects as a soon as funds are available.



“So going forward you will see a few ones that will come up. Like the La General Hospital one, the Central Medical stores. The contractor mobilized to the site even before Christmas” the Dorma Central lawmaker assured.



On what he intends doing about the uncompleted projects when given the nod, he responded: “So my strategy as I assured the previous Appointments Committee when I came for vetting, was to try to complete the ones that had not been completed”.