'I'm under arrest for what?' - Ex-NSS lady suing top banker talks 'law' with police, bailiff over arrest

Deborah Seyram Adablah, the former National Service Personnel (NSS) at the heart of viral sexual harassment suit against a top banker has been captured on tape challenging police and a court bailiff over their decision to arrest her.



In a video ostensibly shared on her social media handle capturing her exchanges with the police Deborah is heard repeatedly demanding why the police are bent on arresting her.



“No problem, I want to know the basis of the arrest, what is the arrest for?” just as the police officer in charge tries to explain why the order, she butts in with a ‘legal view’ that when courts give orders, it takes days to take effect, which the officer said he was unaware of.



“You are preventing court orders, you are preventing a court official not to execute court orders,” the police eventually explains. Deborah retorts: “That means I am under arrest, so I am obstructing what?”



“Court orders,” the police replies.



She goes on to ask where she is being sent having been put into a police pickup, when she is told, to the regional headquarters, she insists she is in Labadi and there is a police station that must cater for that so why the regional station.



After a back and forth, she reverts to her demand for the purpose of arrest and is now pointed to the bailiff, who apparently was sent to execute an order of retrieving a vehicle that Deborah’s sponsor had bought for her during their relationship, which ended on a sour note triggering her law suit.



What the court ordered



The High Court in Accra ordered the Registrar of the Court, Law Court Complex, to take custody of the vehicle at the centre of dispute in the case in which Deborah sued Ernest Nimako for sexual harassment.



In her suit is, she claimed among other things that the vehicle with registration No. GC 7899- 21, bought for her by Mr. Nimako, the first defendant in the case.



In court on Tuesday, May 16, the Court (General Jurisdiction) presided over by Justice Olivia Obeng Owusu while ruling on an application filed by Mr. Nimako said the vehicle in dispute should be surrendered to the Registrar of the High Court for preservation until the final determination of the case.



To this end, the court also ordered Mr Nimako, the Defendant (applicant) to submit all documents in relation to the said vehicle to the Registrar.



She claims Mr Nimako registered the said vehicle he bought for her in his name and that contrary to their agreement, took back the GH¢120,000 Honda Civic.



AN EIB Network’s Legal Affairs Correspondent, said vehicle was driven to court by the Plaintiff on the day of the hearing but it is not known how or why she was allowed to drive it home without it being ‘impounded’ by the Registrar per the orders of the court.







