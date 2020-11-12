General News of Thursday, 12 November 2020

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

I'm the spiritual president of Ghana - Rev. Owusu Bempah

play videoFounder of Glorious Word Ministry International, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah

Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah has disclosed that he is the president of Ghana in the spiritual realm.



He made these revelations in an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Accra-based Kingdom Plus 101.9FM.



According to the founder and leader of Glorious Word Ministry International, he controls the spiritual affairs in Ghana.



He said: "I was born with the anointing of prophesying and I feel the presence of God in my dreams and that is a natural gift I was born with."



Adding: "I am stronger than anybody in the spiritual realm and that’s why they are hating me for no reason."



Rev. Owusu Bempah further indicated that God enlightened him “in spirit and in truth”, through some heavenly revelations and that anyone who dares him will have to face the wrath of God.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.