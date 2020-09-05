Politics of Saturday, 5 September 2020

I'm the only one who can correct Akufo-Addo's mess - Mahama as he 'begs' for votes

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has entreated Ghanaians to massively vote for him in the upcoming December elections.



According to him, he is the only Presidential candidate who can correct all the mistakes of the Akufo-Addo led administration, hence, the need for Ghanaians to give him a second chance.



He added that he will continue to complete all the infrastructural projects that he commenced during his previous administration and which were abandoned by the ruling New Patriotic Party should he return to power.



Speaking with the Chiefs and people of Ullo in the Upper West Region, John Dramani Mahama assured Ghanaians that the new NDC government would be an improved version of the former four years ago.



The NDC flagbearer stated that “The last time we were in government, it was to improve the road network so we get many of the roads on contract. Unfortunately, because the NDC left office, a lot of these projects came to a standstill. So I can assure Nana that, I am in a unique position because I am the only President who has the opportunity to come back and correct his mistakes. No other President in Ghana can do that. I believe that a new NDC government will be a much better government than the previous one”.



Mahama further accused the NPP of taking decisions that only benefits them instead of focusing on the growth of Ghanaians for the country to prosper.



He continued that the NPP’s actions are more often than not, attributed to their "short-sightedness".

