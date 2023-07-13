I'm the only man who challenged Anas - Ken Agyapong brags

General News of Thursday, 13 July 2023

New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong, has bragged about being the only person in Ghana to have been able to challenge renowned investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.



Speaking to members of the NPP at the Berekum East Constituency in the Bono Region, Ken Agyapong suggested that he saved the party from the shackles of Anas.



He added that Anas put a lot of Ghanaians including politicians, civil servants and security officials into hiding but today, he (Ken) has silenced the journalist.



“When Anas recorded NPP leaders in Dubai, February 8, 2018, (4:30 pm Dubai time) and he was bragging that he (Anas) has the NPP in his hands like an egg and that he would not allow the party to go for a second team.



“He (Anas) silenced judges, soldiers, police officers, officers of the GFA (Ghana Football Association), every Ghanaian was afraid. I’m the only man in this country who challenged Anas. Today, I have silenced him.



Ken Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, who made these remarks as he was making his case to NPP supporters, said they should choose him as their flagbearer because Ghanaians trust him because of his handling of Anas, among others.



“If I had not challenged Anas, he would have gotten so much power that at some point, he would be determining when people should go to sleep. It took only Kennedy Agyapong to challenge Anas. And so, Ghanaians believe in me,” he said.



So far, ten people in the NPP have filed nominations to contest in the yet-to-be-held Presidential primaries.



Candidates including Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; a former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen; Kwadwo Poku, an energy expert; Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Joe Ghartey; a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto; a former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong; MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong; a former MP for Offinso North, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku; and a former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko are all in the contest.



Ans, Ken 'war':



The Accra High Court recently dismissed the GHC25 million defamation suit against Ken Agyapong, a presidential hopeful of the New Patriotic Party, brought by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.





The Assin Central MP has been facing a GHC25 million suit from Anas over some comments he (MP) had allegedly made against the investigative journalist in public after airing his investigative piece #Number 12, which exposed some rots in Ghana Football.



Sometime in 2018, the ace international investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, dragged the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Mr. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, to court for defaming him.



Anas was asking the High Court to award aggravated damages to the tune of GHC25 million arising from defamatory materials published by the MP.



He said the MP had been publishing materials in his bid to discredit him after releasing an explosive piece on the rot in Ghanaian football.



Displeased with the MP’s actions, Anas, through his lawyer, Mr Kissi Agyebeng, sued Mr Agyapong for the award of general damages for defamation in the defendant’s publications.



A journalist, Mr Listowell Yesu Bukarson, has been granted the power of attorney to stand in for Anas.



Publications:



The publications complained of include a live programme in Twi on Adom TV, on May 29, 2018, where Ken Agyapong categorically stated that Anas was a blackmailer, corrupt, an extortionist and evil.



According to the statement of claim, the defendant, in a similar manner, published defamatory words on May 31, 2018, via Oman FM, a private radio station owned by the defendant.



The statement of claim also stated that the defendant published more defamatory materials against the plaintiff via other platforms, to the extent of releasing pictures purportedly those of the investigative journalist in his bid to blow the latter’s cover.



BAI/OGB



