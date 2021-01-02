General News of Saturday, 2 January 2021

I’m the most powerful pastor in Africa – Rev Owusu Bempah

Leader of the Glorious Word and Power Ministry, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah

Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, the founder and leader of the Glorious Word and Power Ministry has exalted himself as the most powerful man of God on the continent.



According to him, he has been anointed and empowered by God to an extent that no human being on the continent can rival him when it comes to dealing in the spiritual realm.



Delivering a sermon on the 31st of December at his church, Owusu Bempah said that seventy per cent of Ghanaians recognize his status as the most gifted servant of God.



Owusu Bempah said he was not bragging about his gift but want people to appreciate him as a true servant of God.



He stated that God has anointed him like the Biblical Moses and that no one can challenge him on the continent.



“God empowers people. He fortified Moses to the extent that Moses realized that he has been powered. Moses believed in himself, that is why he could face Pharaoh. I’m human and not God but I can tell you that God has fortified me. There is no man in Ghana or Africa who is more powerful than me”.



“I’m saying this for a reason. I can say that more than 70% of Ghanaians know that I’m powerful. I give respect to our fathers but when it comes to God’s power, don’t go there. You can say that I brag but anyone who is close to me knows that I’m humble”.



On the night, Owusu Bempah delivered about nineteen prophecies, most of which were negative things which could only be avoided by prayers.



Aside the prophecy on the election petition, Owusu Bempah also predicted the death of a popular king in the country.



“Now, in 2021 a great king will die, but due to the insults people will hurl at me, I will not mention his name. But if God speaks to me to go and speak to him, I’ll go.”



He also saw in the spiritual realm that a former or current Minister of Finance of Ghana will die.



He therefore asked Ghanaians to pray for the person.





