Politics of Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Source: Peace FM

I'm the 'messiah' to lead Efutu Constituency - James Kofi Annan

play videoNDC Parliamentary Candidate for Efutu Constituency, Dr. James Kofi Annan

NDC’s Parliamentary Candidate for Efutu Constituency in the Central Region, Dr. James Kofi Annan says his constituency needs no other person to represent them in parliament than himself.



He claims he has ‘single-handedly’ transformed the constituency over the years by creating jobs for all, but, the majority is the youth.



“If I was able to do that when I wasn’t an MP, then why don’t I lead the people and do more,” he said.



Dr. James Kofi Annan who was speaking on NEAT FM’s evening political show ‘The Torch Light’ described himself as the ‘messiah’ to save the people of Efutu if elected to represent them in parliament.



Road to parliament



Dr. James Kofi Annan, founder of Winneba is King Movement has been introduced to the people of Effutuman as the NDC Parliamentary Candidate for the Efutu Constituency.



This followed the resignation of Mr. Victor Nyankson a renowned legal Practitioner, who was elected at a delegate’s congress.



His vision among others is to rehabilitate the Winneba Water Works to address the perennial water shortage, extension of electricity to all rural communities, and the provision of School infrastructure.



Dr Annan has sponsored the education of 100 young people from the primary to the various Universities and also enrolled several young men and women to learn various vocations, while others have been employed by his organization.





