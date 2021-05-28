I’m the first to suffer from bipolar disorder in my family – Abena Korkor

Health News of Friday, 28 May 2021

Mental health advocate and a former presenter at TV3, Abena Korkor Addo has revealed that she is the first in her family to suffer from Bipolar Disorder.



The Former University of Cape Coast SRC President Aspirant, Nana Abena Korkor in an interview on the Delay Show monitored by GhanaWeb noted that most persons living with the condition are not aware that they are suffering from Bipolar Disorder until they start to experience a manic episode.



She noted: “In my family, I am the first to experience bipolar disorder. This is, as far as I know, I don’t know of anybody who has it."



“You will never know until you have a manic episode for most bipolar cases. So, if I have never had a manic episode, I wouldn’t know that I am living with the condition. I could have minor challenges but I couldn’t know."



“Everybody’s manic episode is unique; I think I am the only person that actually vents on social media. I won't say I am an addict but I am a staunch user of social media. Sometimes, maybe you need to talk to someone but you don’t have someone around so social media is where you voice out. Every time that’s where I end up maybe speaking out about things maybe I should have spoken about in private.”



According to Abena Korkor, she was diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder in 2015 after her viral nude videos and pictures.



“February 2015, I went to the hospital … after all the videos circulated. The day I posted, I left Cape Coast at 3:00 am, I felt I wasn’t okay so I came home. We went to Tema Women’s Hospital first and they referred us to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital and there was where I was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.





