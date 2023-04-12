I'm the best candidate for Ketu North - Leonard Nyakpo

Regional News of Wednesday, 12 April 2023

Source: Brah Lyrix

Leonard Kwabla Nyakpo, an aspiring parliamentary candidate for NDC in Ketu North constituency has pleaded with NDC delegates to vote for him in the upcoming parliamentary primaries.



This is the first time the Chartered Accountant is contesting in the NDC primaries.



Mr. Nyakpo said he believes he will win the primaries and maintain the seat for the NDC in Ketu North.



He indicated that he would focus attention on job creation for the youth in the constituency when given the nod to lead the party in the parliamentary elections.



Speaking to the media after a successful vetting, Mr. Nyakpo said he would ensure the establishment of a branch support fund for all branches and access to quality education and healthcare.



"I will work with relevant stakeholders to develop policies and programs that promote economic growth, job creation and skills development", he said.



He also seeks to prioritize the creation of an enabling environment for skills development for the youth, women and persons living with disabilities.



Mr. Nyakpo pledged his loyalty to serving the NDC in the constituency, bringing his competency and experience to play in every area if given the nod.