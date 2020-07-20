General News of Monday, 20 July 2020

I’m sure you’ll make us proud – Deputy Minister to WASSCE candidates

Dr Yaw Adutwum is Deputy Education Minister in charge of Basic and Secondary Education

Deputy Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, is confident that this year’s senior high school(SHS) candidates will justify the investment in their education by excelling at their final examination (WASSCE).



“With all fees absorbed and teaching and learning materials fully provided to the last item by government at every stage of their three-year academic programme, I am very sure that these candidates are well prepared for the task ahead, and will make the President and his government, the Ministry of Education, Ghana Education Service, staff of their individual schools, parents and guardians, and the Free SHS Policy and all its stakeholders very proud,” he stated.



While wishing the candidates the best of luck as they start their final examination tomorrow, Dr Adutwum noted that the number of candidates represents the highest since the inception of the SHS system, expressing certainty Ghana is on her way to achieving a very high Gross Tertiary Enrollment Ratio.



He also cautioned the candidates to observe the COVID-19 protocols so as to keep safe as they take the examination.



Some 313, 837 candidates will sit this year’s examination in over 700 SHSs across the country.



The candidates are the first batch of government’s flagship Free SHS policy. Their performance in the examination will somewhat represent a verdict on the success or otherwise of the programme.



Full post of Dr Adutwum here:



From today Monday 20th July, 2020, our candidates in SHS shall start a three-week long WASSCE.



My best wishes to all of them.



In all, Three Hundred and Thirteen Thousand, Eight Hundred and Thirty-Seven (313, 837) youngsters are sitting for this year’s examinations, courtesy the Free SHS Policy that created an accessible, equitable and quality education for every Ghanaian of Senior High school going age, no matter one’s background!



In trying times like this, I pray that no child is infected with any disease, nor face any challenge, so that they will have the peace of mind to write the exam. I, therefore, advise all the candidates to keep themselves well and follow the COVID-19 Preventive Protocols in the exam halls and beyond. I also advise them to adhere to the examination rules and regulations. With these, success is at the next junction, patiently waiting for them.



Once again, I wish our first-ever Free SHS WASSCE candidates the best of luck.

