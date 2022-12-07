I'm sure Sam George has heard 'loud and clear' - Akufo-Addo on praise by Prampram paramount chief

General News of Wednesday, 7 December 2022

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Minister of Roads and Highways received praise on Tuesday, December 6, at the commissioning of a road bridge over the Tema-Mpakadan railway line.



The praise came from Paramount Chief of Prampram, Nene Tetteh Wakah I who was present the ceremony.



The chief reserved praise for the president, his government and especially Kwesi Amoako-Atta, the Minister of Roads; for efforts aimed at improving the road network in Prampram and surrounding areas.



Against this background, President Akufo-Addo when he took his turn to speak took taunted the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George.



The MP is a serial critic of the president and the New Patriotic Party government.



“I want to express my appreciation to the Paramount Chief of Prampram, Nene Tetteh Wakah I, for his words of commendation of the work done by my government in the traditional area of Prampram, which I am sure the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Hon Sam George, heard loud and clear,” Akufo-Addo said.



The 900-meter road bridge over the Tema-Mpakadan railway line, is part of a bigger project which is scheduled to be completed in the first quarter of 2023.



The President is currently on a tour of the Greater Accra Region.



