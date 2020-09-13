General News of Sunday, 13 September 2020

Source: My News GH

I’m still the same person even as the Vice President - Bawumia

Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has said that his position as the second gentleman of the land has not changed who he is as a person.



According to him, positions should not change people because it does not last for long and one will be doing him/herself a great disservice if they get into the trappings of office.



“Fundamentally, I’m still the same person. I think that if you get into the trappings of office you’ll be doing yourself a big disservice. Whatever it is wherever we find ourselves in politics is temporary. You will get out of the position you are in so if you decide that this is going to change you, it is not sustainable,” he revealed on Bolgatanga-based URA Radio.



He indicated that he still keeps his friends from Primary school from Tamale as it’s imperative that you use your position to cause a change in the lives of others and not use it to lord over them.



“What has really changed is the work that the people of Ghana have given me to do as Vice President and that work is a bit different from what I used to do before in the University lecturing and all of that or at the Central Bank. It’s a different type of work when you are dealing with."



"As a Vice President supporting the President and making sure the President’s vision is accomplished for the people of Ghana. So I’m in a very supporting role doing what the President asks me to do and it’s a very very fulfilling role because you’re really doing things to touch the lives of people,” he concluded.

