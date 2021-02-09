General News of Tuesday, 9 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I'm still pained - Franklin Cudjoe on the death of Abuakwa MP

President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe

As today marks exactly 5 years since the gruesome murder of Abuakwa North MP, JB Danquah Adu, memories have been rekindled in the minds of family, friends and loved ones.



In remembrance of the late MP, President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has said he is still pained about the death of JB Danquah Adu but is still hopeful “the real perpetrators” of the murder will be found and punished.



In a Facebook post, he said … “May his soul rest in peace but before, may the REAL perpetrators of this bloody incident be found and smouldered into oblivion. I'm still pained!”



Facebook post









The 50-year-old MP for Abuakwa North MP was reportedly stabbed multiple times during the attack at about 1:45 am in his residence at Shiashie, a suburb of Accra, on February 9, 2016.

It is believed the killers used a ladder to help them scale the wall and get into the house. The walls of the house have electrical razor wires.



There were bloodstains on the walls and footprints, which are believed to be those of the attackers, in the backyard.



A few days later after his murder, a suspect, by name Daniel Asiedu was arrested with one Vincent Bosso.



Both suspects were charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, while Asiedu was charged separately with murder and robbery.



The two pleaded not guilty to the offences.



They have since been appearing before the Accra high court.