I’m sorry - Volta Regional Minister apologises to Togbe Afede

Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa

Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, has rendered an unqualified apology to the President of the National House of Chiefs, Togbe Afede XIV.



This comes after Togbe Afede stated that the Volta Regional Minister, together with the Energy Minister, John Peter Amewu, insulted the chiefs in the region during a confidential meeting with the President on August 14, 2020.



The duo was reported to have described all chiefs in the region as members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) after they condemned the deployment of military men in the region during the voters registration exercise.



The apology, the minister said, was due to the respect he has for the chiefs, therefore, he deems it right not to exchange words with Togbe Afede.



“I am sorry. With the reverence that I have for our chiefs, I can’t and won’t engage in a public argument with Togbe Afede,” a report by the Daily Guide quotes the minister.



The report further mentioned that Dr Letsa declined to give further comments on the issue pointing out that “I’ve sworn an oath of secrecy and meetings held with the President are not to be discussed in public.”



He further charged his colleagues and Ghanaians to continuously respect traditional rulers as well as support them towards the growth of the nation.

