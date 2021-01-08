Politics of Friday, 8 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I’m sorry- Carlos Ahenkorah

Member of Parliament for Tema West, Carlos Ahenkorah

The Member of Parliament for Tema West, Carlos Ahenkorah, has rendered an unqualified apology to Ghanaians for causing a stir in Parliament during the counting of ballots for a new speaker.



In a statement, Mr Ahenkorah explained he meant well when he snatched some ballot papers in the Chamber aimed at saving the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) from losing.



According to him, the NPP could not allow itself to be bullied in Parliament, especially when the NDC MPs led by Asawase lawmaker, Muntaka Mubarak, kept snatching and kicking the ballot box and the voting booth respectively without any retaliation from his members.



He said his action was out of love for the NPP but it is just unfortunate it did not go well.



The Tema West MP apologised for the incident especially to his family and friends both near and far who may be affected by his actions.



“The NPP in me couldn't be controlled. I apologise but I tried!!!” He added.



Mr Ahenkorah said he couldn’t watch as NDC executed a well-orchestrated plan towards using NPP members to snatch the speakership adding that his apology is genuine.



Carlos Ahenkorah was among 275 MPs sworn in by the speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon Alban Bagbin on 7th January 2021 for the 8th parliament of the 4th republic.