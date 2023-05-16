I'm shocked at my defeat - ABA Fusieni breaks silence

General News of Tuesday, 16 May 2023

Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu, Alhaji A.B.A. Fuseini, has said his defeat in the parliamentary primaries on May 13 comes as a shock.



According to him, he had engaged his constituents and was given the assurance he would be maintained, citing his good work in the constituency.



“Honestly, I believe that my constituents have always imposed confidence in me. Indeed, when I went around and met them, there was no iota of doubt in my mind that they would not endorse me because they said so publicly to me that I had served them well and they would repose confidence in me and give me another mandate."



He also added that he accepts the full verdict of the results and is willing to work to ensure the NDC retains the seat in the general elections, as the NPP does not deserve the seat.



"I don’t want to sound like a bad loser but I think that so many untoward things happened. As a party person, I don’t want to put my party on the line, but I believe I discharged myself very well. I accept the full verdict as given by the people of Sagnarigu, and I will do whatever it takes for the party and its supporters to retain the seat for the NDC. The NPP does not deserve an iota of support from the NDC," he told Ghanaweb’s Nimatu Yakubu Atouyese in an interview.



The lawmaker polled 333 votes, while his contender, Atta Issah, polled 801 votes, emerging as the emerging winner of the polls to contest the 2024 election on the ticket of the party.



Yakubu Ahmed, Abdul Majeed Alhassan, and Hamza Bukari Zakaria polled 118, 42 and 27 votes respectively.



