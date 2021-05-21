I’m shocked at Elizabeth Ohene’s comments on Caleb Kudah – Amaliba

General News of Friday, 21 May 2021

Source: 3news.com

Private legal practitioner and member of the communication and legal teams of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Abraham Amaliba, has castigated veteran journalist Elizabeth Ohene for her comments regarding the National Security’s arrest of Caleb Kudah and his subsequent account of how he was manhandled while in detention.



Mr Amaliba has expressed shock about her description of Caleb Kudah’s account as a ‘hallucination’ and a ‘splendored tale’ in her opinion piece circulating in the media.



This, Mr Amaliba believes, is a disservice to the media fraternity she belongs to and must fight to protect.



He said this in an interview with Berla Mundi on the New Day show on TV3, Friday, May 21.



Mr Amaliba hinted that, for a journalist like Elizabeth Ohene who was a victim of arbitrary attacks on journalists in the 1980s, that resulted in her fleeing from Ghana to work with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in the United Kingdom, is an unfortunate turn around on her profession to have made such comment.



“These are people who were in opposition and castigating the military regime of former President Rawlings. I have heard of no less a person than Elizabeth Ohene and I’m shocked at that woman. Elizabeth Ohene trying to condone what happened to Caleb, a journalist saying that Caleb might have been hallucinating."



“Elizabeth Ohene, I was a young boy by that time in the Secondary School, I used to hear your voice in BBC because you ran away from Rawlings’ regime. You were being sought after in this country, Elizabeth Ohene if she is listening. Today, Elizabeth Ohene is saying that attacks on journalists, her own fraternity, that person who has been attacked is hallucinating” he wondered.



His castigation comes on the back of the veteran journalist’s opinion piece on the subject matter titled “Elizabeth Ohene Writes On Caleb Kudah: A Many Splendored Tale” published on the 19th of May, 2021.



The article casts aspersions on the account of Mr Kudah in the hands of the National Security operatives who arrested him in connection with the alleged filming of parked vehicles in the precinct of the National Security Ministry.



