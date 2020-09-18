Politics of Friday, 18 September 2020

I’m receiving dollar, cedi donations for my filing fee - Independent Candidate

Kofi Koranteng

Independent presidential candidate Kofi Koranteng says although he is not in support of the ”fraudulent Ghc100,000” filing fee charged by the Electoral Commission (EC), he will not be stopped from contesting the presidential election.



According to him, Ghanaians both home and abroad are donating towards his campaign.



Speaking to Rainbow Radio’s Kwabena Agyapong on Eboboba Wednesday evening, the advocate and businessman said hi8s ‘MOMO’ account is receiving donations from well-wishers who want him to contest.



He first slammed the EC for the charge announced saying it is outrageous and unlawful and an attempt to prevent qualified independent-minded Ghanaians from contesting to change the monopoly of the NDC.



When asked if he would be able to get the resources to file he said ”Ghanaians, are the ones sponsoring my campaign. They are the ones who have asked me to contest. My ‘MOMO’ account is receiving donations in both Ghana cedi and dollars. My account is shaking like how a slaughtered hen shakes. The account is busy receiving donations, so I will not withdraw from the race.”



Mr. Koranteng said Ghanaian voters’ want a better alternative to the incompetence of the NDC and NPP.



Meanwhile, she has predicted that the current EC boss, Mrs. Jean Mensa would be a candidate for prosecution and jail should his administration win the 2020 presidential election.



She accused the EC of allowing the electoral body to be manipulated by the NPP and NDC when they are in office.

