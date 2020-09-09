General News of Wednesday, 9 September 2020

I'm ready to publish your developmental projects 'free of charge' - Ovation boss to Akufo-Addo

play videoChairman of Ovation Media Group, Chief Dele Momodu

Chairman of the Ovation Media Group and publisher of lifestyle magazine, Ovation has declared readiness of his outfit to feature infrastructural and developmental projects of the Akufo-Addo government if made available to him.



Despite being largely described as a pro-John Mahama campaigner, Chief Dele Momodu intimated that the former president’s exploits with infrastructural development in the country was what attracted him to his camp in 2016.



The Ovation publisher stressed that he is ready to do same for the incumbent Akufo-Addo government as a highly rated brand expert who is interested in projecting the positive image of Africa.



While comparing the contributions of former president Mahama regarding developmental projects to that of his successor, Nana Akufo-Addo, Dele Momodu noted that the incumbent administration has not done much to draw eyeballs to their feats.



“If tomorrow the Minister of Information calls me and he says, Dele, we have these pictures for Ovation of all our projects. God is my witness, I will publish it free of charge,” he replied in an interview on GhanaWeb’s #SayItLoud programme.



“I am very very very greedy about good projects, developments. I don’t want people saying Africans, that we live on trees. Our leaders must disabuse the minds of the world by investing in developmental projects,” he added.



The Chairman of the Ovation Media Group launched a special edition of the magazine in the run-up to the 2016 elections in Ghana, featuring former president Mahama.



Themed ‘Ghana is working’ the magazine highlighted the achievements and developmental projects initiated by the then-president John Dramani Mahama.







Chief Dele Momodu further noted that there was the need for the Akufo-Addo-led administration to catalogue their ventures and jut them out; something he is ready to help with.

In a related development, the New Patriotic Party(NPP) recently launched a website for the populace to monitor the progress of several developmental projects being undertaken as well as completed ones since they assumed power in January 2017.



The website, www.deliverytracker.gov.gh, has been populated with data sourced from the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs), and provides information on the status of roads, agriculture, industry, sports, housing, airport, sea defence, fish landing sites, markets, security and digital infrastructure.





